|Large school schools - 1/13
|1. O'Fallon (14-5) lost to Belleville West (7-10), 56-49 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (10-3) at Moline , 6:30 p.m Saturday.
|3. Belleville East (16-3) def. Collinsville (13-7), 54-46 yesterday.
|4. Chaminade (11-1) def. De Smet (8-4), 64-41 yesterday.
|5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
|6. Kirkwood (12-0) def. Webster Groves (4-8), 52-42 yesterday.
|7. De Smet (8-4) lost to Chaminade (11-1), 64-41 yesterday.
|8. Ladue (12-3) def. Poplar Bluff , 85-80 yesterday.
|9. Collinsville (13-7) lost to Belleville East (16-3), 54-46 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/13
|1. Vashon (7-6) def. McCluer North (9-6), 60-45 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) def. St. Mary's (5-8), 85-61 yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (18-2) def. Salem, Illinois , 61-22 yesterday.
|4. MICDS (11-4) lost to John Burroughs (10-5), 59-49 yesterday.
|5. Miller Career (7-6) lost to Tolton , 50-48 yesterday.
|6. Columbia (17-2) def. Wood River (8-13), 81-36 yesterday.
|7. Borgia (15-1) lost to St. Charles (14-2), 73-60 yesterday.
|8. John Burroughs (10-5) def. MICDS (11-4), 59-49 yesterday.
|9. Westminster (10-5) vs. Belleville East (16-3) at Althoff, 6:30 p.m Saturday.
|10. Whitfield (8-7) at Lift For Life (7-4) , 8:30 p.m yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.