Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/13
1. O'Fallon (14-5) lost to Belleville West (7-10), 56-49 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (10-3) at Moline , 6:30 p.m Saturday.
3. Belleville East (16-3) def. Collinsville (13-7), 54-46 yesterday.
4. Chaminade (11-1) def. De Smet (8-4), 64-41 yesterday.
5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
6. Kirkwood (12-0) def. Webster Groves (4-8), 52-42 yesterday.
7. De Smet (8-4) lost to Chaminade (11-1), 64-41 yesterday.
8. Ladue (12-3) def. Poplar Bluff , 85-80 yesterday.
9. Collinsville (13-7) lost to Belleville East (16-3), 54-46 yesterday.
10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) was idle.

Small school schools - 1/13
1. Vashon (7-6) def. McCluer North (9-6), 60-45 yesterday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) def. St. Mary's (5-8), 85-61 yesterday.
3. Breese Central (18-2) def. Salem, Illinois , 61-22 yesterday.
4. MICDS (11-4) lost to John Burroughs (10-5), 59-49 yesterday.
5. Miller Career (7-6) lost to Tolton , 50-48 yesterday.
6. Columbia (17-2) def. Wood River (8-13), 81-36 yesterday.
7. Borgia (15-1) lost to St. Charles (14-2), 73-60 yesterday.
8. John Burroughs (10-5) def. MICDS (11-4), 59-49 yesterday.
9. Westminster (10-5) vs. Belleville East (16-3) at Althoff, 6:30 p.m Saturday.
10. Whitfield (8-7) at Lift For Life (7-4) , 8:30 p.m yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

