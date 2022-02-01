 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/31
1. Chaminade (11-4) vs. Confluence (11-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
2. CBC (13-6) lost to Westminster (18-1), 45-43 yesterday.
3. East St. Louis (18-5) was idle.
4. De Smet (13-5) was idle.
5. SLUH (15-4) was idle.
6. O'Fallon (21-4) def. Granite City (12-11), 61-56 yesterday.
7. Parkway West (16-2) was idle.
8. Webster Groves (14-6) def. University City (10-8), 76-43 yesterday.
9. Troy Buchanan (14-3) was idle.
10. Collinsville (19-5) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/31
1. Vashon (16-2) was idle.
2. Westminster (18-1) def. CBC (13-6), 45-43 yesterday.
3. Confluence (11-6) at Chaminade (11-4) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
4. Cardinal Ritter (12-8) was idle.
5. Whitfield (15-4) vs. John Burroughs (13-4) , 6:45 p.m Tuesday.
6. MICDS (14-3) at Lutheran South (2-16) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
7. Breese Central (21-3) was idle.
8. Lift For Life (15-6) was idle.
9. John Burroughs (13-4) at Whitfield (15-4) , 6:45 p.m Tuesday.
10. Madison, Illinois (13-7) def. Edwardsville (10-14), 55-41 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News