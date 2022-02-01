|Large school schools - 1/31
|1. Chaminade (11-4) vs. Confluence (11-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|2. CBC (13-6) lost to Westminster (18-1), 45-43 yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (18-5) was idle.
|4. De Smet (13-5) was idle.
|5. SLUH (15-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (21-4) def. Granite City (12-11), 61-56 yesterday.
|7. Parkway West (16-2) was idle.
|8. Webster Groves (14-6) def. University City (10-8), 76-43 yesterday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (14-3) was idle.
|10. Collinsville (19-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/31
|1. Vashon (16-2) was idle.
|2. Westminster (18-1) def. CBC (13-6), 45-43 yesterday.
|3. Confluence (11-6) at Chaminade (11-4) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (12-8) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (15-4) vs. John Burroughs (13-4) , 6:45 p.m Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (14-3) at Lutheran South (2-16) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Breese Central (21-3) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (15-6) was idle.
|9. John Burroughs (13-4) at Whitfield (15-4) , 6:45 p.m Tuesday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (13-7) def. Edwardsville (10-14), 55-41 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.