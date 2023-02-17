|Large school schools - 2/16
|1. Belleville East (25-5) vs. East St. Louis (19-8) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (20-1) at Eureka (12-10) , 7 p.m Friday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (19-4) vs. Francis Howell (15-9) , 7 p.m Friday.
|5. Chaminade (16-8) at De Smet (18-5) , 6:30 p.m Friday.
|7. Collinsville (19-11) vs. Alton (6-23) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|8. SLUH (15-8) vs. Vianney (11-12) , 6 p.m Friday.
|9. Triad (24-6) vs. Jerseyville (15-15) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|10. O'Fallon (22-7) def. Cahokia (10-22), 75-57 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/16
|1. Vashon (16-7) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (11-5), 77-44 Wednesday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (19-4) lost to CBC (14-10), 62-61 yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (26-4) def. Columbia (27-4), 48-46 yesterday.
|4. Columbia (27-4) lost to Breese Central (26-4), 48-46 yesterday.
|5. John Burroughs (18-6) vs. Priory (12-13) , 7 p.m Friday.
|6. MICDS (18-6) at Lutheran North (15-9) , 6 p.m Friday.
|7. Miller Career (13-9) was idle.
|8. Borgia (20-4) at Tolton , 7 p.m Friday.
|9. Westminster (17-7) def. Lift For Life (11-13), 55-51 Wednesday.
|10. St. Charles (19-4) at Warrenton (11-12) , 7 p.m Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.