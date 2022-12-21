|Large school schools - 12/20
|1. Belleville East (10-0) def. Althoff (5-7), 78-50 yesterday.
|2. Chaminade (3-1) vs. San Antonio Central Catholic , 8 p.m yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (8-1) was idle.
|4. CBC (5-2) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (7-4) at Mater Dei (4-3) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|6. O'Fallon (9-2) def. Alton (1-8), 59-44 yesterday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-2) def. Holt (4-6), 62-38 yesterday.
|8. De Smet (5-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/20
|1. Vashon (2-4) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) vs. St. Dominic (5-2) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|3. Breese Central (10-0) def. Freeburg (6-4), 48-33 yesterday.
|4. MICDS (6-2) lost to SLUH (5-5), 58-56 yesterday.
|5. Lift For Life (4-2) vs. Oak Park at Hy-Vee Arena, 8 p.m Wednesday.
|6. Columbia (9-2) def. Roxana (5-7), 61-47 yesterday.
|7. John Burroughs (5-3) def. Pattonville (2-6), 61-44 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (11-0) def. Westminster (4-3), 56-42 Monday.
|9. Whitfield (4-4) was idle.
|10. St. Mary's (2-5) lost to Vianney (7-2), 74-64 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.