|Large school schools - 1/21
|1. Chaminade (10-4) def. Vianney (8-8), 82-37 Thursday.
|2. CBC (10-5) def. De Smet (10-5), 65-60 yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (16-4) def. Salem, Illinois , 71-46 yesterday.
|4. De Smet (10-5) lost to CBC (10-5), 65-60 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (12-3) def. Mathematics, Civics & Sciences , 73-52 yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (18-4) vs. Normal Community West , 5:30 p.m Saturday.
|7. Webster Groves (12-4) lost to Owasso, Okla. , 64-37 yesterday.
|8. Parkway West (14-1) def. Ladue (10-6), 61-39 yesterday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (12-3) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (13-2) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (10-3), 55-49 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/21
|1. Vashon (14-2) lost to Blue Valley Northwest (Kan.) , 69-59 yesterday.
|2. Westminster (15-1) was idle.
|3. Confluence (10-4) def. Quincy Notre Dame , 66-65 yesterday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (10-8) def. Modesto Christian , 82-70 yesterday.
|5. Whitfield (13-4) was idle.
|6. MICDS (11-3) def. Principia (3-10), 48-10 yesterday.
|7. St. Dominic (12-5) at O'Fallon Christian (1-13) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|8. John Burroughs (12-3) def. Lutheran South (1-14), 69-39 yesterday.
|9. Lift For Life (14-5) at St. Paul Lutheran , 7:15 p.m yesterday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (11-5) lost to Mount Vernon, Illinois (15-6), 52-47 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.