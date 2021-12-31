|Large school schools - 12/30
|1. CBC (7-4) def. Nashville Cane Ridge, Tenn. , 62-55 Wednesday.
|2. East St. Louis (11-3) lost to Normal Community , 40-38 yesterday.
|3. Chaminade (5-2) was idle.
|4. Webster Groves (9-1) def. De Smet (7-2), 81-79 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (9-2) def. Lift For Life (11-3), 51-43 yesterday.
|6. De Smet (7-2) lost to Webster Groves (9-1), 81-79 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (13-2) lost to Decatur MacArthur , 66-46 Wednesday.
|8. Pattonville (6-6) lost to Moline , 68-49 Wednesday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (9-3) lost to Westminster (9-1), 65-44 yesterday.
|10. Belleville East (10-3) def. Oakville (5-4), 72-45 Wednesday.
|Small school schools - 12/30
|1. Vashon (11-0) vs. Evanston at Centralia, Illinois, 9 p.m yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (7-6) def. Fort Bend Hightower, Texas , 69-60 Wednesday.
|3. Westminster (9-1) def. Troy Buchanan (9-3), 65-44 yesterday.
|4. Confluence (7-4) def. Muhlenberg County, Ky. , 79-66 yesterday.
|5. MICDS (9-1) def. Whitfield (9-3), 60-48 yesterday.
|6. Whitfield (9-3) lost to MICDS (9-1), 60-48 yesterday.
|7. University City (7-4) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (11-3) lost to SLUH (9-2), 51-43 yesterday.
|9. Soldan (8-2) def. Hazelwood East (3-6), 63-42 yesterday.
|10. St. Dominic (7-4) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (9-1), 55-41 Wednesday.