 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 12/30
1. CBC (7-4) def. Nashville Cane Ridge, Tenn. , 62-55 Wednesday.
2. East St. Louis (11-3) lost to Normal Community , 40-38 yesterday.
3. Chaminade (5-2) was idle.
4. Webster Groves (9-1) def. De Smet (7-2), 81-79 yesterday.
5. SLUH (9-2) def. Lift For Life (11-3), 51-43 yesterday.
6. De Smet (7-2) lost to Webster Groves (9-1), 81-79 yesterday.
7. O'Fallon (13-2) lost to Decatur MacArthur , 66-46 Wednesday.
8. Pattonville (6-6) lost to Moline , 68-49 Wednesday.
9. Troy Buchanan (9-3) lost to Westminster (9-1), 65-44 yesterday.
10. Belleville East (10-3) def. Oakville (5-4), 72-45 Wednesday.
Small school schools - 12/30
1. Vashon (11-0) vs. Evanston at Centralia, Illinois, 9 p.m yesterday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (7-6) def. Fort Bend Hightower, Texas , 69-60 Wednesday.
3. Westminster (9-1) def. Troy Buchanan (9-3), 65-44 yesterday.
4. Confluence (7-4) def. Muhlenberg County, Ky. , 79-66 yesterday.
5. MICDS (9-1) def. Whitfield (9-3), 60-48 yesterday.
6. Whitfield (9-3) lost to MICDS (9-1), 60-48 yesterday.
7. University City (7-4) was idle.
8. Lift For Life (11-3) lost to SLUH (9-2), 51-43 yesterday.
9. Soldan (8-2) def. Hazelwood East (3-6), 63-42 yesterday.
10. St. Dominic (7-4) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (9-1), 55-41 Wednesday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News