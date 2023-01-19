 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/18
1. East St. Louis (11-4) at Salem, Illinois , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
2. Belleville East (18-3) def. McCluer (0-15), 57-44 Tuesday.
3. Chaminade (12-3) def. Soldan (7-8), 63-60 yesterday.
4. O'Fallon (16-5) def. Miller Career (7-7), 47-42 Tuesday.
5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
6. Kirkwood (13-0) vs. Oakville (5-11) , 6 p.m Thursday.
7. De Smet (9-4) was idle.
8. Ladue (13-3) def. Parkway North (0-14), 73-36 Tuesday.
9. Collinsville (13-8) lost to Lift For Life (8-5), 52-47 yesterday.
10. Troy Buchanan (11-3) def. Francis Howell North (5-10), 62-27 Tuesday.

Small school schools - 1/18
1. Vashon (7-7) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3) def. Borgia (15-2), 58-51 Tuesday.
3. Breese Central (19-2) was idle.
4. Columbia (19-2) def. Carlyle (7-13), 64-51 Tuesday.
5. John Burroughs (11-5) def. Carnahan (2-10), 67-37 yesterday.
6. MICDS (12-5) def. Principia (11-2), 50-37 Tuesday.
7. Miller Career (7-7) lost to O'Fallon (16-5), 47-42 Tuesday.
8. Borgia (15-2) lost to Cardinal Ritter (13-3), 58-51 Tuesday.
9. Westminster (11-6) def. Priory (7-9), 48-27 Tuesday.
10. Whitfield (9-8) lost to Cape Notre Dame (1-1), 65-60 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

