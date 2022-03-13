 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 3/12
1. CBC (24-6) def. SLUH (18-8), 53-40 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (27-6) was idle.
3. De Smet (19-9) was idle.
4. Chaminade (23-7) def. Fort Zumwalt South (26-3), 57-37 yesterday.
5. SLUH (18-8) lost to CBC (24-6), 53-40 yesterday.
6. Collinsville (26-6) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
8. Parkway West (24-3) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (22-8) def. Cape Girardeau Central , 75-65 yesterday.
10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 3/12
1. Westminster (26-2) was idle.
2. Vashon (25-4) def. Mexico , 69-44 yesterday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (20-9) def. St. Dominic (23-6), 67-47 yesterday.
4. Confluence (14-10) was idle.
5. Whitfield (21-6) was idle.
6. MICDS (24-4) was idle.
7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
8. Breese Central (28-6) was idle.
9. St. Dominic (23-6) lost to Cardinal Ritter (20-9), 67-47 yesterday.
10. John Burroughs (17-9) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school standouts on the ice and on the squash court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News