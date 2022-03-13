|Large school schools - 3/12
|1. CBC (24-6) def. SLUH (18-8), 53-40 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (27-6) was idle.
|3. De Smet (19-9) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (23-7) def. Fort Zumwalt South (26-3), 57-37 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (18-8) lost to CBC (24-6), 53-40 yesterday.
|6. Collinsville (26-6) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (24-3) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (22-8) def. Cape Girardeau Central , 75-65 yesterday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 3/12
|1. Westminster (26-2) was idle.
|2. Vashon (25-4) def. Mexico , 69-44 yesterday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (20-9) def. St. Dominic (23-6), 67-47 yesterday.
|4. Confluence (14-10) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (21-6) was idle.
|6. MICDS (24-4) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (28-6) was idle.
|9. St. Dominic (23-6) lost to Cardinal Ritter (20-9), 67-47 yesterday.
|10. John Burroughs (17-9) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.