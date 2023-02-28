|Large school schools - 2/27
|1. Belleville East (26-7) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (22-8) at Centralia, Illinois (22-6) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Kirkwood (22-2) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (21-5) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (18-8) was idle.
|6. De Smet (19-7) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) was idle.
|8. SLUH (15-9) was idle.
|9. Triad (27-6) was idle.
|10. O'Fallon (24-7) vs. Quincy at Alton, 7 p.m Tuesday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/27
|1. Vashon (18-7) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (19-4) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (28-4) was idle.
|4. Columbia (28-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (20-6) was idle.
|6. MICDS (20-6) was idle.
|7. Miller Career (15-10) was idle.
|8. Borgia (22-4) was idle.
|9. Westminster (17-9) was idle.
|10. St. Charles (22-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.