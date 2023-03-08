|Large school schools - 3/7
|1. Belleville East (26-7) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (25-8) def. Sacred Heart-Griffin , 59-56 Monday.
|3. Kirkwood (24-3) lost to Jackson , 39-37 Monday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (24-5) def. Francis Howell (19-10), 49-47 Monday.
|5. Chaminade (21-8) def. CBC (18-11), 66-60 Monday.
|6. De Smet (21-8) lost to Ladue (24-5), 48-47 Monday.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) was idle.
|8. SLUH (16-10) was idle.
|9. Triad (28-7) was idle.
|10. O'Fallon (25-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 3/7
|1. Vashon (21-7) def. Soldan (16-12), 79-42 Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (23-4) def. Vianney (15-14), 68-47 Monday.
|3. Breese Central (29-5) was idle.
|4. Columbia (28-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (21-7) was idle.
|6. MICDS (23-6) def. Sullivan (16-12), 49-37 Monday.
|7. Miller Career (16-11) was idle.
|8. Borgia (24-5) lost to Jefferson City , 69-65 Monday.
|9. Westminster (20-9) def. Parkway Central (11-18), 60-31 Monday.
|10. St. Charles (23-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.