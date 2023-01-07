|Large school schools - 1/6
|1. East St. Louis (9-2) lost to O'Fallon (13-4), 60-58 yesterday.
|2. Belleville East (14-2) def. Belleville West (6-8), 66-57 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (13-4) def. East St. Louis (9-2), 60-58 yesterday.
|4. CBC (9-6) lost to De Smet (8-3), 54-53 yesterday.
|5. Chaminade (7-1) def. Vianney (9-6), 78-48 yesterday.
|6. Collinsville (12-6) lost to Edwardsville (10-7), 58-52 yesterday.
|7. Kirkwood (10-0) def. Parkway West (8-4), 49-45 yesterday.
|8. Ladue (10-3) def. Summit (7-4), 84-58 yesterday.
|9. De Smet (8-3) def. CBC (9-6), 54-53 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (0-10), 74-34 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/6
|1. Vashon (6-5) vs. Moline at Highland, 8:30 p.m Saturday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3) at Duchesne (3-6) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (15-2) def. Wood River (7-12), 48-38 yesterday.
|4. MICDS (10-3) def. Priory (6-5), 56-43 yesterday.
|5. Miller Career (7-4) was idle.
|6. Columbia (15-2) def. Freeburg (10-6), 50-31 yesterday.
|7. John Burroughs (9-4) def. Hazelwood West (3-10), 68-49 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (13-0) def. O'Fallon Christian (1-8), 65-14 yesterday.
|9. Westminster (7-5) was idle.
|10. Whitfield (6-6) vs. Chaminade (7-1) , 7 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.