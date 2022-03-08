 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/7
1. CBC (23-6) was idle.
2. East St. Louis (27-6) lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin , 60-50 yesterday.
3. De Smet (19-9) was idle.
4. Chaminade (22-7) was idle.
5. SLUH (18-7) was idle.
6. Collinsville (26-6) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
8. Parkway West (24-3) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (21-8) was idle.
10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.

Small school schools - 3/7
1. Westminster (26-2) was idle.
2. Vashon (23-4) vs. MICDS (24-3) at Northwest Cedar Hill, 7:45 p.m Tuesday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (19-9) was idle.
4. Confluence (14-10) was idle.
5. Whitfield (21-6) was idle.
6. MICDS (24-3) vs. Vashon (23-4) at Northwest Cedar Hill, 7:45 p.m Tuesday.
7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
8. Breese Central (28-6) was idle.
9. St. Dominic (23-5) was idle.
10. John Burroughs (17-9) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

