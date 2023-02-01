|Large school schools - 1/31
|1. East St. Louis (17-4) was idle.
|2. Belleville East (21-3) at Cahokia (6-17) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (17-6) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (14-6) was idle.
|5. Kirkwood (17-0) at Pattonville (6-10) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|6. De Smet (13-5) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (10-3), 63-38 yesterday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (15-4) was idle.
|8. SLUH (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (20-6) vs. SIUE Charter , 6:30 p.m yesterday.
|10. Ladue (15-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/31
|1. Vashon (11-7) vs. Carnahan (3-12) , 6 p.m Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (15-3) at DuBourg (2-12) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|3. Columbia (24-2) def. Civic Memorial (11-14), 73-49 yesterday.
|4. Breese Central (22-3) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (14-6) def. McCluer (3-18), 68-55 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (14-6) was idle.
|7. Miller Career (10-7) at Gateway STEM (5-11) , 6 p.m Monday.
|8. Borgia (18-3) was idle.
|9. Westminster (12-6) at Whitfield (9-9) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|10. St. Charles (16-3) def. North Point (6-15), 75-27 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.