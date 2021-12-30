|Large school schools - 12/29
|1. CBC (7-4) def. Nashville Cane Ridge, Tenn. , 62-55 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (10-2) vs. Metamora at Illinois Wesleyan University, 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|3. Chaminade (5-2) was idle.
|4. Webster Groves (8-1) def. Troy Buchanan (9-2), 63-45 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (8-2) def. John Burroughs (6-2), 58-51 yesterday.
|6. De Smet (7-1) def. Westminster (8-1), 60-43 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (13-2) lost to Decatur MacArthur , 66-46 yesterday.
|8. Pattonville (6-6) lost to Moline , 68-49 yesterday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (9-2) lost to Webster Groves (8-1), 63-45 yesterday.
|10. Belleville East (10-3) def. Oakville (5-4), 72-45 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/29
|1. Vashon (10-0) def. Romeoville , 63-49 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (7-6) def. Fort Bend Hightower, Texas , 69-60 yesterday.
|3. Westminster (8-1) lost to De Smet (7-1), 60-43 yesterday.
|4. Confluence (5-4) lost to Mount Vernon, Illinois (9-3), 68-63 yesterday.
|5. MICDS (8-1) def. Ladue (7-2), 61-35 yesterday.
|6. Whitfield (9-2) def. Francis Howell (6-4), 59-42 yesterday.
|7. University City (7-4) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (11-2) def. Hazelwood Central (2-5), 54-48 yesterday.
|9. Soldan (7-2) def. Lovejoy (5-9), 72-27 yesterday.
|10. St. Dominic (7-4) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (9-1), 55-41 yesterday.