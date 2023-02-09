|Large school schools - 2/8
|1. Belleville East (24-4) def. Alton (5-21), 57-45 Tuesday.
|2. East St. Louis (18-6) def. Belleville West (12-14), 80-56 Tuesday.
|3. Kirkwood (20-0) def. McCluer (3-20), 63-36 Tuesday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (17-4) def. Francis Howell Central (1-18), 75-33 Tuesday.
|5. Chaminade (15-8) def. SLUH (13-8), 56-52 Tuesday.
|6. De Smet (16-5) def. Granite City (14-14), 62-34 yesterday.
|7. Collinsville (19-9) def. O'Fallon (19-7), 58-51 Tuesday.
|8. SLUH (13-8) lost to Chaminade (15-8), 56-52 Tuesday.
|9. Triad (22-6) was idle.
|10. O'Fallon (19-7) lost to Collinsville (19-9), 58-51 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/8
|1. Vashon (13-7) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (18-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (23-4) def. Columbia (25-3), 50-39 Tuesday.
|4. Columbia (25-3) lost to Breese Central (23-4), 50-39 Tuesday.
|5. John Burroughs (16-6) def. DuBourg (2-16), 77-30 Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (16-6) def. Mater Dei (13-14), 65-62 Tuesday.
|7. Miller Career (12-8) was idle.
|8. Borgia (20-3) def. Windsor (Imperial) (15-6), 52-42 Tuesday.
|9. Westminster (14-7) def. Priory (10-13), 38-35 Tuesday.
|10. St. Charles (18-3) def. Winfield (8-15), 65-29 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.