Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/16
1. CBC (9-5) def. Staley , 56-50 Saturday.
2. Webster Groves (11-3) was idle.
3. East St. Louis (14-4) was idle.
4. SLUH (10-3) was idle.
5. Chaminade (9-3) vs. Long Island Lutheran at Springfield, Mass., 11 a.m yesterday.
6. De Smet (9-4) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (18-3) was idle.
8. Parkway West (12-1) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (11-3) was idle.
10. Pattonville (9-8) was idle.
Small school schools - 1/16
1. Vashon (13-1) def. Peoria Manual , 68-36 Saturday.
2. Westminster (14-1) was idle.
3. Confluence (8-4) vs. Mexico at Harrisburg, Missouri, 5:30 p.m Saturday (postponed).
4. Cardinal Ritter (9-8) vs. Blair Oaks at Harrisburg, Missouri, 7 p.m Saturday (postponed).
5. MICDS (10-2) was idle.
6. Whitfield (13-3) was idle.
7. Lift For Life (12-5) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (8-5) , 6:30 p.m Monday.
8. John Burroughs (9-3) was idle.
9. St. Dominic (12-4) was idle.
10. Madison, Illinois (10-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

