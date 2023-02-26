|Large school schools - 2/25
|1. Belleville East (26-7) lost to O'Fallon (24-7), 52-50 Friday.
|2. East St. Louis (22-8) def. Jacksonville, Illinois , 76-42 Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (22-2) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (21-5) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (18-8) was idle.
|6. De Smet (19-7) lost to Vianney (13-13), 81-64 Friday.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) lost to Quincy , 53-47 Friday.
|8. SLUH (15-9) was idle.
|9. Triad (27-6) def. Jerseyville (16-17), 42-25 Friday.
|10. O'Fallon (24-7) def. Belleville East (26-7), 52-50 Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/25
|1. Vashon (18-7) def. Battle , 64-53 Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (19-4) vs. Gateway Legacy Christian (12-6) , 7 p.m Friday.
|3. Breese Central (28-4) def. Mater Dei (15-17), 51-37 Friday.
|4. Columbia (28-5) lost to Pinckneyville , 48-45 Friday.
|5. John Burroughs (20-6) was idle.
|6. MICDS (20-6) was idle.
|7. Miller Career (15-10) lost to CBC (16-10), 71-69 Friday.
|8. Borgia (22-4) was idle.
|9. Westminster (17-9) was idle.
|10. St. Charles (22-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.