|Large school schools - 1/17
|1. O'Fallon (16-5) def. Miller Career (7-7), 47-42 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (11-4) def. Chaminade (11-3), 63-61 Monday.
|3. Belleville East (18-3) def. McCluer (0-15), 57-44 yesterday.
|4. Chaminade (11-3) vs. Soldan (7-7) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
|6. Kirkwood (13-0) def. Jennings (4-10), 66-29 yesterday.
|7. De Smet (9-4) was idle.
|8. Ladue (13-3) def. Parkway North (0-14), 73-36 yesterday.
|9. Collinsville (13-7) vs. Lift For Life (7-5) at Belleville East, 6 p.m Wednesday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (11-3) def. Francis Howell North (5-10), 62-27 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/17
|1. Vashon (7-7) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3) def. Borgia (15-2), 58-51 yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (19-2) def. Brentwood (4-9), 90-28 Monday.
|4. MICDS (12-5) def. Principia (11-2), 50-37 yesterday.
|5. Miller Career (7-7) lost to O'Fallon (16-5), 47-42 yesterday.
|6. Columbia (19-2) def. Carlyle (7-13), 64-51 yesterday.
|7. Borgia (15-2) lost to Cardinal Ritter (13-3), 58-51 yesterday.
|8. John Burroughs (10-5) vs. Carnahan (2-9) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Westminster (11-6) def. Priory (7-8), 48-27 yesterday.
|10. Whitfield (9-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.