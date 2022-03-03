 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 3/2
1. CBC (22-6) def. Lafayette (16-11), 94-41 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (26-5) def. Marion (13-9), 66-35 yesterday.
3. De Smet (19-9) lost to Cardinal Ritter (18-9), 52-45 yesterday.
4. Chaminade (20-7) vs. Hazelwood Central (13-12) at Pattonville, 5 p.m Thursday.
5. SLUH (17-7) def. Oakville (15-11), 48-33 yesterday.
6. Collinsville (26-6) lost to Quincy , 34-32 Tuesday.
7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
8. Parkway West (24-3) lost to Eureka (20-8), 52-45 yesterday.
9. Webster Groves (19-8) vs. Borgia (16-11) , 7 p.m Thursday.
10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 3/2
1. Westminster (26-1) def. Ladue (16-11), 59-29 yesterday.
2. Vashon (22-4) at Soldan (18-7) , 7 p.m Thursday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (18-9) def. De Smet (19-9), 52-45 yesterday.
4. Confluence (14-10) lost to Lift For Life (18-9), 79-77 yesterday.
5. Whitfield (21-6) lost to John Burroughs (17-8), 57-53 yesterday.
6. MICDS (23-3) def. Priory (19-9), 41-27 yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
8. Breese Central (28-5) def. Massac County , 59-24 Tuesday.
9. St. Dominic (22-5) def. Riverview Gardens (6-15), 62-38 yesterday.
10. John Burroughs (17-8) def. Whitfield (21-6), 57-53 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News