|Large school schools - 3/2
|1. CBC (22-6) def. Lafayette (16-11), 94-41 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (26-5) def. Marion (13-9), 66-35 yesterday.
|3. De Smet (19-9) lost to Cardinal Ritter (18-9), 52-45 yesterday.
|4. Chaminade (20-7) vs. Hazelwood Central (13-12) at Pattonville, 5 p.m Thursday.
|5. SLUH (17-7) def. Oakville (15-11), 48-33 yesterday.
|6. Collinsville (26-6) lost to Quincy , 34-32 Tuesday.
|7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (24-3) lost to Eureka (20-8), 52-45 yesterday.
|9. Webster Groves (19-8) vs. Borgia (16-11) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 3/2
|1. Westminster (26-1) def. Ladue (16-11), 59-29 yesterday.
|2. Vashon (22-4) at Soldan (18-7) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (18-9) def. De Smet (19-9), 52-45 yesterday.
|4. Confluence (14-10) lost to Lift For Life (18-9), 79-77 yesterday.
|5. Whitfield (21-6) lost to John Burroughs (17-8), 57-53 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (23-3) def. Priory (19-9), 41-27 yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (28-5) def. Massac County , 59-24 Tuesday.
|9. St. Dominic (22-5) def. Riverview Gardens (6-15), 62-38 yesterday.
|10. John Burroughs (17-8) def. Whitfield (21-6), 57-53 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.