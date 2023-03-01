|Large school schools - 2/28
|1. Belleville East (26-7) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (23-8) def. Centralia, Illinois (22-7), 53-39 yesterday.
|3. Kirkwood (22-2) vs. Fox (7-18) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (21-5) vs. Francis Howell Central (2-24) at Francis Howell, 3 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Chaminade (18-8) vs. Francis Howell North (9-17) at SLUH, 7:15 p.m Wednesday.
|6. De Smet (19-7) vs. Riverview Gardens (6-20) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) was idle.
|8. SLUH (15-9) vs. Pattonville (7-17) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Triad (27-6) vs. Mount Vernon, Illinois (21-8) at Centralia, Illinois, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|10. O'Fallon (25-7) def. Quincy , 64-35 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/28
|1. Vashon (18-7) vs. Confluence (9-15) at Lift For Life, 5 p.m Wednesday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (20-4) vs. Lutheran South (7-18) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|3. Breese Central (28-4) vs. Carterville at Pinckneyville, 7 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Columbia (28-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (20-6) vs. Priory (13-14) at MICDS, 6 p.m Wednesday.
|6. MICDS (20-6) vs. Whitfield (12-14) at MICDS, 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|7. Miller Career (15-10) vs. Lift For Life (12-13) at Lift For Life, 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
|8. Borgia (22-4) vs. Marshfield at Capital City, 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Westminster (17-9) vs. North Point (6-19) at Parkway Central, 4 p.m Wednesday.
|10. St. Charles (22-4) vs. Normandy (11-14) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.