|Large school schools - 3/4
|1. Belleville East (26-7) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (24-8) def. Triad (28-7), 53-38 Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (24-2) def. Poplar Bluff , 66-38 Friday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (23-5) def. Timberland (18-10), 66-54 Friday.
|5. Chaminade (20-8) def. SLUH (16-10), 45-43 Friday.
|6. De Smet (21-7) def. Clayton (15-12), 66-36 Friday.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) was idle.
|8. SLUH (16-10) lost to Chaminade (20-8), 45-43 Friday.
|9. Triad (28-7) lost to East St. Louis (24-8), 53-38 Friday.
|10. O'Fallon (25-8) lost to Moline , 62-38 Friday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 3/4
|1. Vashon (20-7) def. Miller Career (16-11), 67-38 Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (22-4) def. St. Mary's (15-13), 69-55 Friday.
|3. Breese Central (29-5) lost to Pinckneyville , 47-43 Friday.
|4. Columbia (28-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (21-7) lost to MICDS (22-6), 63-50 Friday.
|6. MICDS (22-6) def. John Burroughs (21-7), 63-50 Friday.
|7. Miller Career (16-11) lost to Vashon (20-7), 67-38 Friday.
|8. Borgia (24-4) def. Camdenton , 60-44 Friday.
|9. Westminster (19-9) def. Warrenton (12-15), 71-40 Friday.
|10. St. Charles (23-5) lost to Soldan (16-11), 57-54 Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.