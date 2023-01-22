|Large school schools - 1/21
|1. East St. Louis (14-4) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (15-7), 49-44 yesterday.
|2. Belleville East (20-3) def. Belleville West (10-11), 57-52 yesterday.
|3. Chaminade (14-3) def. Chicago Curie , 72-53 yesterday.
|4. O'Fallon (17-5) def. Normal Community West , 71-53 yesterday.
|5. CBC (10-8) lost to SLUH (10-6), 52-46 Friday.
|6. Kirkwood (14-0) was idle.
|7. De Smet (10-4) def. Vianney (10-9), 52-45 Friday.
|8. Ladue (14-3) def. Parkway West (10-5), 60-46 Friday.
|9. Collinsville (15-8) def. McCluer (1-16), 60-24 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (12-3) def. Timberland (10-6), 63-41 Friday.
|Small school schools - 1/21
|1. Vashon (9-7) def. Modesto Christian , 60-41 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (14-3) def. Lutheran St. Charles (9-15), 68-53 Friday.
|3. Breese Central (20-3) lost to Nashville (14-9), 44-38 yesterday.
|4. Columbia (21-2) def. Wesclin (15-8), 59-48 yesterday.
|5. John Burroughs (12-5) def. Lutheran South (4-10), 56-51 Friday.
|6. MICDS (12-5) was idle.
|7. Miller Career (7-7) was idle.
|8. Borgia (16-2) def. St. Mary's (8-9), 83-65 Friday.
|9. Westminster (11-6) was idle.
|10. Whitfield (9-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.