|Large school schools - 2/9
|1. Belleville East (24-4) vs. O'Fallon (19-7) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|2. East St. Louis (18-6) vs. Edwardsville (18-8) at Lindenwood-Belleville, 7:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (20-0) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (17-4) at Timberland (13-8) , 7 p.m Friday.
|5. Chaminade (15-8) at Vianney (11-11) , 6 p.m Friday.
|6. De Smet (16-5) vs. CBC (13-9) , 6:30 p.m Friday.
|7. Collinsville (19-9) was idle.
|8. SLUH (13-8) at Soldan (9-10) , 6 p.m Friday.
|9. Triad (22-6) at Mascoutah (20-8) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|10. O'Fallon (19-7) at Belleville East (24-4) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/9
|1. Vashon (13-7) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (18-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (23-4) at Freeburg (20-9) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|4. Columbia (25-3) vs. Roxana (10-18) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|5. John Burroughs (16-6) at Principia (18-4) , 7 p.m Friday.
|6. MICDS (16-6) at Lutheran South (5-15) , 7 p.m Friday.
|7. Miller Career (12-8) was idle.
|8. Borgia (20-3) was idle.
|9. Westminster (14-7) at Lutheran North (14-8) , 7 p.m Friday.
|10. St. Charles (18-3) vs. Orchard Farm (14-7) , 8 p.m Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.