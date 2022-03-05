 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 3/4
1. CBC (23-6) def. Eureka (20-9), 76-31 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (27-5) def. Chatham Glenwood , 56-47 yesterday.
3. De Smet (19-9) was idle.
4. Chaminade (21-7) vs. Francis Howell (20-8) at Pattonville, 1 p.m Saturday.
5. SLUH (17-7) vs. Jackson at SLUH, 3 p.m Saturday.
6. Collinsville (26-6) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
8. Parkway West (24-3) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (20-8) vs. Vianney (14-14) , 2 p.m Saturday.
10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.

Small school schools - 3/4
1. Westminster (26-1) vs. Cardinal Ritter (18-9) at Westminster, 7 p.m Saturday.
2. Vashon (23-4) def. Soldan (18-8), 62-44 Thursday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (18-9) vs. Westminster (26-1) at Westminster, 7 p.m Saturday.
4. Confluence (14-10) was idle.
5. Whitfield (21-6) was idle.
6. MICDS (24-3) def. John Burroughs (17-9), 60-36 yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
8. Breese Central (28-6) lost to Nashville (16-4), 47-45 yesterday.
9. St. Dominic (23-5) def. Hannibal , 56-37 yesterday.
10. John Burroughs (17-9) lost to MICDS (24-3), 60-36 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

