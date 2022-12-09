 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/8
1. East St. Louis (5-0) at Collinsville (4-2) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
2. Belleville East (5-0) vs. Edwardsville (2-3) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
3. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
4. CBC (2-1) def. McCluer North (1-1), 70-48 yesterday.
5. Webster Groves (1-1) def. Lee's Summit , 73-67 yesterday.
6. Troy Buchanan (3-1) was idle.
7. Ladue (3-1) was idle.
8. O'Fallon (4-2) vs. Alton (1-4) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
9. De Smet (4-0) def. Little Rock Parkview, Ark. , 58-48 Wednesday.
10. Parkway West (4-0) was idle.

Small school schools - 12/8
1. Vashon (1-2) vs. Corner Canyon at Lehi , 3:30 p.m Friday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (2-3) was idle.
3. Breese Central (6-0) vs. Roxana (4-4) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
4. MICDS (4-0) was idle.
5. Lift For Life (3-1) was idle.
6. Columbia (5-1) vs. Salem, Illinois , 7:30 p.m Friday.
7. Mater Dei (3-1) was idle.
8. John Burroughs (3-2) def. St. Mary's (0-2), 78-74 yesterday.
9. Borgia (7-0) def. Lutheran North (4-2), 72-50 yesterday.
10. St. Mary's (0-2) lost to John Burroughs (3-2), 78-74 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

