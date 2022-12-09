|Large school schools - 12/8
|1. East St. Louis (5-0) at Collinsville (4-2) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|2. Belleville East (5-0) vs. Edwardsville (2-3) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|4. CBC (2-1) def. McCluer North (1-1), 70-48 yesterday.
|5. Webster Groves (1-1) def. Lee's Summit , 73-67 yesterday.
|6. Troy Buchanan (3-1) was idle.
|7. Ladue (3-1) was idle.
|8. O'Fallon (4-2) vs. Alton (1-4) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|9. De Smet (4-0) def. Little Rock Parkview, Ark. , 58-48 Wednesday.
|10. Parkway West (4-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/8
|1. Vashon (1-2) vs. Corner Canyon at Lehi , 3:30 p.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (6-0) vs. Roxana (4-4) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|4. MICDS (4-0) was idle.
|5. Lift For Life (3-1) was idle.
|6. Columbia (5-1) vs. Salem, Illinois , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|7. Mater Dei (3-1) was idle.
|8. John Burroughs (3-2) def. St. Mary's (0-2), 78-74 yesterday.
|9. Borgia (7-0) def. Lutheran North (4-2), 72-50 yesterday.
|10. St. Mary's (0-2) lost to John Burroughs (3-2), 78-74 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.