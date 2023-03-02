|Large school schools - 3/1
|1. Belleville East (26-7) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (23-8) def. Centralia, Illinois (22-7), 53-39 Tuesday.
|3. Kirkwood (23-2) def. Fox (7-19), 61-15 yesterday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (22-5) def. Francis Howell Central (2-25), 77-35 yesterday.
|5. Chaminade (19-8) def. Francis Howell North (9-18), 56-21 yesterday.
|6. De Smet (20-7) def. Riverview Gardens (6-21), 86-35 yesterday.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) was idle.
|8. SLUH (16-9) def. Pattonville (7-18), 54-35 yesterday.
|9. Triad (28-6) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (21-9), 51-34 yesterday.
|10. O'Fallon (25-7) def. Quincy , 64-35 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 3/1
|1. Vashon (19-7) def. Confluence (9-16), 75-45 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (21-4) def. Lutheran South (7-19), 74-38 yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (29-4) def. Carterville , 56-33 yesterday.
|4. Columbia (28-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (21-6) def. Priory (13-15), 54-34 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (21-6) def. Whitfield (12-15), 58-36 yesterday.
|7. Miller Career (16-10) def. Lift For Life (12-14), 77-60 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (23-4) def. Marshfield , 59-35 yesterday.
|9. Westminster (18-9) def. North Point (6-20), 62-20 yesterday.
|10. St. Charles (23-4) def. Normandy (11-15), 83-48 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.