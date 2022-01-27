|Large school schools - 1/26
|1. Chaminade (10-4) was idle.
|2. CBC (11-5) at SLUH (14-3) , 6:40 p.m Thursday.
|3. East St. Louis (18-4) def. Confluence (11-5), 71-63 yesterday.
|4. De Smet (12-5) def. Hazelwood Central (7-8), 46-42 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (14-3) vs. CBC (11-5) , 6:40 p.m Thursday.
|6. O'Fallon (19-4) was idle.
|7. Parkway West (16-1) def. Lafayette (10-6), 64-53 yesterday.
|8. Webster Groves (12-6) lost to SLUH (14-3), 51-48 Tuesday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (13-3) def. Holt (5-12), 64-49 Tuesday.
|10. Collinsville (17-5) def. Highland (9-14), 68-42 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 1/26
|1. Vashon (15-2) vs. Soldan (10-5) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|2. Westminster (16-1) was idle.
|3. Confluence (11-5) lost to East St. Louis (18-4), 71-63 yesterday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (11-8) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (14-4) def. Vianney (8-9), 59-57 Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (12-3) was idle.
|7. Breese Central (19-3) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (15-6) lost to John Burroughs (13-3), 57-47 Tuesday.
|9. John Burroughs (13-3) def. Lift For Life (15-6), 57-47 Tuesday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (11-7) lost to Mater Dei (14-9), 50-44 Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.