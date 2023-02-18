|Large school schools - 2/18
|1. Belleville East (25-6) lost to East St. Louis (20-8), 59-45 Friday.
|2. East St. Louis (20-8) def. Belleville East (25-6), 59-45 Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (20-2) lost to Eureka (13-10), 46-45 Friday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (19-5) lost to Francis Howell (16-9), 63-59 Friday.
|5. Chaminade (18-8) def. De Smet (18-6), 69-50 Friday.
|6. De Smet (18-6) lost to Chaminade (18-8), 69-50 Friday.
|7. Collinsville (20-11) def. Alton (6-24), 83-55 Friday.
|8. SLUH (15-9) lost to Vianney (12-12), 57-50 Friday.
|9. Triad (25-6) is idle.
|10. O'Fallon (22-7) is idle.
|Small school schools - 2/18
|1. Vashon (16-7) vs. Hickman , 3:30 p.m today.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (19-4) is idle.
|3. Breese Central (26-4) is idle.
|4. Columbia (27-4) is idle.
|5. John Burroughs (19-6) def. Priory (12-14), 62-57 Friday.
|6. MICDS (19-6) def. Lutheran North (15-10), 53-40 Friday.
|7. Miller Career (13-9) is idle.
|8. Borgia (21-4) def. Tolton , 52-46 Friday.
|9. Westminster (17-7) is idle.
|10. St. Charles (20-4) def. Warrenton (11-13), 59-48 Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.