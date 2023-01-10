|Large school schools - 1/9
|1. East St. Louis (9-3) vs. Belleville East (15-2) at Lindenwood-Belleville, 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. Belleville East (15-2) vs. East St. Louis (9-3) at Lindenwood-Belleville, 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|3. O'Fallon (13-4) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (3-10) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|4. CBC (9-7) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (9-1) was idle.
|6. Collinsville (12-6) at Alton (3-13) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Kirkwood (10-0) at Hazelwood Central (6-3) , 5:45 p.m Tuesday.
|8. Ladue (10-3) vs. John Burroughs (9-4) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|9. De Smet (8-3) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (9-3) at Clopton (6-3) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/9
|1. Vashon (6-6) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (10-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (16-2) was idle.
|4. MICDS (10-3) at Park Hills Central (12-1) , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Miller Career (7-4) was idle.
|6. Columbia (15-2) vs. Vandalia (6-3) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. John Burroughs (9-4) at Ladue (10-3) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|8. Borgia (14-0) def. Francis Howell Central (0-11), 85-50 yesterday.
|9. Westminster (8-5) def. Riverview Gardens (3-9), 44-32 yesterday.
|10. Whitfield (7-7) def. Lift for Life JV , 79-42 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.