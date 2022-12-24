|Large school schools - 12/23
|1. Belleville East (10-0) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (4-1) was idle.
|3. East St. Louis (8-1) vs. Fairfax Christian, Va. at Caldwell County (Ky.), 8 p.m yesterday.
|4. CBC (5-2) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (8-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (9-2) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-2) was idle.
|8. De Smet (5-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
|10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/23
|1. Vashon (5-5) def. Butchel , 82-61 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (5-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (10-0) was idle.
|4. MICDS (6-2) was idle.
|5. Lift For Life (4-2) was idle.
|6. Columbia (9-2) was idle.
|7. John Burroughs (5-3) was idle.
|8. Borgia (11-0) was idle.
|9. Whitfield (4-4) was idle.
|10. St. Mary's (3-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.