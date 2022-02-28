 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 2/27
1. CBC (20-6) vs. Waynesville , 6:30 p.m Monday.
2. East St. Louis (25-5) was idle.
3. De Smet (19-8) def. Clayton (11-14), 77-52 Saturday.
4. Chaminade (19-7) vs. Francis Howell North (9-17) , 5 p.m Monday.
5. SLUH (16-7) def. Fox (3-19), 83-33 Saturday.
6. Collinsville (26-5) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
8. Parkway West (23-2) vs. Parkway South (6-18) , 6:30 p.m Monday.
9. Webster Groves (18-8) vs. Lutheran South (5-22) , 7 p.m Monday.
10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 2/27
1. Westminster (25-1) def. Gateway STEM (5-12), 69-19 Saturday.
2. Vashon (21-4) was idle.
3. Cardinal Ritter (17-9) def. Parkway North (16-9), 65-28 Saturday.
4. Confluence (13-9) vs. Roosevelt (2-15) at Cardinal Ritter, 6:30 p.m Monday.
5. Whitfield (21-5) def. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (3-13), 53-18 Saturday.
6. MICDS (22-3) was idle.
7. Mater Dei (20-12) lost to Breese Central (27-5), 46-30 Saturday.
8. Breese Central (27-5) def. Mater Dei (20-12), 46-30 Saturday.
9. St. Dominic (20-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (2-23) at Warrenton, 3 p.m Monday.
10. John Burroughs (16-8) def. St. Charles (16-9), 60-53 Saturday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News