|Large school schools - 2/27
|1. CBC (20-6) vs. Waynesville , 6:30 p.m Monday.
|2. East St. Louis (25-5) was idle.
|3. De Smet (19-8) def. Clayton (11-14), 77-52 Saturday.
|4. Chaminade (19-7) vs. Francis Howell North (9-17) , 5 p.m Monday.
|5. SLUH (16-7) def. Fox (3-19), 83-33 Saturday.
|6. Collinsville (26-5) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (23-2) vs. Parkway South (6-18) , 6:30 p.m Monday.
|9. Webster Groves (18-8) vs. Lutheran South (5-22) , 7 p.m Monday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/27
|1. Westminster (25-1) def. Gateway STEM (5-12), 69-19 Saturday.
|2. Vashon (21-4) was idle.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (17-9) def. Parkway North (16-9), 65-28 Saturday.
|4. Confluence (13-9) vs. Roosevelt (2-15) at Cardinal Ritter, 6:30 p.m Monday.
|5. Whitfield (21-5) def. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (3-13), 53-18 Saturday.
|6. MICDS (22-3) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (20-12) lost to Breese Central (27-5), 46-30 Saturday.
|8. Breese Central (27-5) def. Mater Dei (20-12), 46-30 Saturday.
|9. St. Dominic (20-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (2-23) at Warrenton, 3 p.m Monday.
|10. John Burroughs (16-8) def. St. Charles (16-9), 60-53 Saturday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.