|Large school schools - 3/9
|1. Belleville East (26-7) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (25-8) vs. Metamora at State Farm Center, 11:45 a.m Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (24-3) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (24-5) vs. Chaminade (21-8) at Lindenwood University, 7:30 p.m Friday.
|5. Chaminade (21-8) vs. Troy Buchanan (24-5) at Lindenwood University, 7:30 p.m Friday.
|6. De Smet (21-8) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) was idle.
|8. SLUH (16-10) was idle.
|9. Triad (28-7) was idle.
|10. O'Fallon (25-8) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 3/9
|1. Vashon (21-7) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (14-15) at Lindenwood University, 4 p.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (23-4) vs. Sikeston at Jefferson College, 6:15 p.m Friday.
|3. Breese Central (29-5) was idle.
|4. Columbia (28-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (21-7) was idle.
|6. MICDS (23-6) vs. Park Hills Central (26-3) at Jefferson College, 4:30 p.m Friday.
|7. Miller Career (16-11) was idle.
|8. Borgia (24-5) was idle.
|9. Westminster (20-9) vs. Ladue (24-5) at Lindenwood University, 5:45 p.m Friday.
|10. St. Charles (23-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.