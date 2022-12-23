 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who is sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 12/22
1. Belleville East (10-0) was idle.
2. Chaminade (4-1) def. West Hills Chaminade (Calif.) , 78-59 Wednesday.
3. East St. Louis (8-1) vs. Miller Career (4-4) at Caldwell County (Ky.), 6:30 p.m yesterday.
4. CBC (5-2) was idle.
5. Collinsville (8-4) def. Mater Dei (4-4), 68-60 Wednesday.
6. O'Fallon (9-2) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (5-2) was idle.
8. De Smet (5-1) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
10. Ladue (5-2) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 12/22
1. Vashon (2-4) vs. Butchel , 6 p.m Friday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (5-3) def. St. Dominic (5-3), 62-39 Wednesday.
3. Breese Central (10-0) was idle.
4. MICDS (6-2) was idle.
5. Lift For Life (4-2) was idle.
6. Columbia (9-2) was idle.
7. John Burroughs (5-3) was idle.
8. Borgia (11-0) was idle.
9. Whitfield (4-4) was idle.
10. St. Mary's (3-5) def. Maplewood-RH (4-8), 59-35 Wednesday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News