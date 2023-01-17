 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/16
1. O'Fallon (15-5) vs. Miller Career (7-6) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
2. East St. Louis (11-4) def. Chaminade (11-3), 63-61 yesterday.
3. Belleville East (17-3) vs. McCluer (0-14) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
4. Chaminade (11-3) lost to East St. Louis (11-4), 63-61 yesterday.
5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
6. Kirkwood (12-0) at Jennings (4-9) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
7. De Smet (9-4) was idle.
8. Ladue (12-3) at Parkway North (0-13) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
9. Collinsville (13-7) was idle.
10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) vs. Francis Howell North (5-9) , 7 p.m Tuesday.

Small school schools - 1/16
1. Vashon (7-7) lost to Philadelphia Neumann Goretti , 55-45 Sunday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) at Borgia (15-1) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
3. Breese Central (19-2) def. Brentwood (4-9), 90-28 yesterday.
4. MICDS (11-5) at Principia (11-1) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
5. Miller Career (7-6) at O'Fallon (15-5) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
6. Columbia (18-2) vs. Carlyle (7-12) at Okawville, 6 p.m Tuesday.
7. Borgia (15-1) vs. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
8. John Burroughs (10-5) was idle.
9. Westminster (10-6) vs. Priory (7-7) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
10. Whitfield (8-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

