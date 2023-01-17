|Large school schools - 1/16
|1. O'Fallon (15-5) vs. Miller Career (7-6) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. East St. Louis (11-4) def. Chaminade (11-3), 63-61 yesterday.
|3. Belleville East (17-3) vs. McCluer (0-14) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|4. Chaminade (11-3) lost to East St. Louis (11-4), 63-61 yesterday.
|5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
|6. Kirkwood (12-0) at Jennings (4-9) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. De Smet (9-4) was idle.
|8. Ladue (12-3) at Parkway North (0-13) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Collinsville (13-7) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) vs. Francis Howell North (5-9) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 1/16
|1. Vashon (7-7) lost to Philadelphia Neumann Goretti , 55-45 Sunday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) at Borgia (15-1) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Breese Central (19-2) def. Brentwood (4-9), 90-28 yesterday.
|4. MICDS (11-5) at Principia (11-1) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|5. Miller Career (7-6) at O'Fallon (15-5) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|6. Columbia (18-2) vs. Carlyle (7-12) at Okawville, 6 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Borgia (15-1) vs. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|8. John Burroughs (10-5) was idle.
|9. Westminster (10-6) vs. Priory (7-7) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|10. Whitfield (8-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.