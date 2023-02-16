|Large school schools - 2/15
|1. Belleville East (25-5) def. Belleville West (13-15), 72-46 Tuesday.
|2. East St. Louis (19-8) lost to O'Fallon (21-7), 51-45 Tuesday.
|3. Kirkwood (20-1) lost to St. Dominic (16-9), 64-58 Tuesday.
|4. Troy Buchanan (19-4) def. Fort Zumwalt West (11-12), 59-25 Tuesday.
|5. Chaminade (16-8) at Confluence (7-13) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|6. De Smet (18-5) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (19-11) lost to Edwardsville (20-9), 51-43 Tuesday.
|8. SLUH (15-8) def. Mascoutah (20-10), 64-56 Tuesday.
|9. Triad (24-6) vs. Jerseyville (15-15) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|10. O'Fallon (21-7) vs. Cahokia (10-21) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|Small school schools - 2/15
|1. Vashon (14-7) vs. Gateway Legacy Christian (11-4) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (19-3) at CBC (13-10) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|3. Breese Central (25-4) vs. Columbia (27-3) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. John Burroughs (18-6) def. Jennings (5-17), 68-36 Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (18-6) def. Alton (6-23), 74-55 Tuesday.
|7. Miller Career (13-9) was idle.
|8. Borgia (20-4) lost to Lutheran North (15-9), 58-52 Tuesday.
|9. Westminster (17-7) def. Lift For Life (10-13), 55-51 yesterday.
|10. St. Charles (19-4) def. Duchesne (7-16), 66-60 Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.