|Large school schools - 2/9
|1. Chaminade (16-4) def. Hazelwood Central (9-11), 58-51 yesterday.
|2. CBC (15-6) def. Vianney (10-11), 75-47 yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (19-5) def. Belleville West (7-17), 71-46 Tuesday.
|4. De Smet (15-6) def. Granite City (15-12), 70-37 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (15-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (21-6) lost to Collinsville (20-5), 58-46 Tuesday.
|7. Collinsville (20-5) def. O'Fallon (21-6), 58-46 Tuesday.
|8. Parkway West (17-2) def. Parkway South (5-14), 77-50 Tuesday.
|9. Webster Groves (15-7) def. Marquette (8-12), 67-58 Tuesday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (15-3) def. Francis Howell Central (6-13), 60-28 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/9
|1. Vashon (18-2) was idle.
|2. Westminster (19-1) def. Whitfield (16-5), 45-27 Tuesday.
|3. Confluence (12-7) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (15-12), 69-59 Tuesday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (14-9) def. St. Mary's (10-12), 70-62 yesterday.
|5. Whitfield (16-5) lost to Westminster (19-1), 45-27 Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (18-3) def. DuBourg (8-9), 66-48 Tuesday.
|7. Mater Dei (18-10) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (21-5) lost to Columbia (20-7), 55-52 Tuesday.
|9. John Burroughs (15-5) def. Lutheran North (3-15), 79-48 Tuesday.
|10. Lift For Life (15-6) vs. Lovejoy (8-16) , 6 p.m yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.