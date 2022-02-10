 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 2/9
1. Chaminade (16-4) def. Hazelwood Central (9-11), 58-51 yesterday.
2. CBC (15-6) def. Vianney (10-11), 75-47 yesterday.
3. East St. Louis (19-5) def. Belleville West (7-17), 71-46 Tuesday.
4. De Smet (15-6) def. Granite City (15-12), 70-37 yesterday.
5. SLUH (15-4) was idle.
6. O'Fallon (21-6) lost to Collinsville (20-5), 58-46 Tuesday.
7. Collinsville (20-5) def. O'Fallon (21-6), 58-46 Tuesday.
8. Parkway West (17-2) def. Parkway South (5-14), 77-50 Tuesday.
9. Webster Groves (15-7) def. Marquette (8-12), 67-58 Tuesday.
10. Troy Buchanan (15-3) def. Francis Howell Central (6-13), 60-28 Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 2/9
1. Vashon (18-2) was idle.
2. Westminster (19-1) def. Whitfield (16-5), 45-27 Tuesday.
3. Confluence (12-7) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (15-12), 69-59 Tuesday.
4. Cardinal Ritter (14-9) def. St. Mary's (10-12), 70-62 yesterday.
5. Whitfield (16-5) lost to Westminster (19-1), 45-27 Tuesday.
6. MICDS (18-3) def. DuBourg (8-9), 66-48 Tuesday.
7. Mater Dei (18-10) was idle.
8. Breese Central (21-5) lost to Columbia (20-7), 55-52 Tuesday.
9. John Burroughs (15-5) def. Lutheran North (3-15), 79-48 Tuesday.
10. Lift For Life (15-6) vs. Lovejoy (8-16) , 6 p.m yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News