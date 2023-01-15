|Large school schools - 1/14
|1. O'Fallon (15-5) def. University City (4-9), 63-41 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (10-4) lost to Moline , 77-53 yesterday.
|3. Belleville East (17-3) def. Westminster (10-6), 50-47 yesterday.
|4. Chaminade (11-2) lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin , 65-51 yesterday.
|5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
|6. Kirkwood (12-0) def. Webster Groves (4-8), 52-42 Friday.
|7. De Smet (9-4) def. Althoff (6-16), 82-42 yesterday.
|8. Ladue (12-3) def. Poplar Bluff , 85-80 Friday.
|9. Collinsville (13-7) lost to Belleville East (17-3), 54-46 Friday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/14
|1. Vashon (7-6) vs. Neumann Goretti at Hoophall Classic , 1 p.m Sunday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) def. St. Mary's (5-8), 85-61 Friday.
|3. Breese Central (18-2) def. Salem, Illinois , 61-22 Friday.
|4. MICDS (11-5) lost to Belleville West (8-10), 66-58 yesterday.
|5. Miller Career (7-6) lost to Tolton , 50-48 Friday.
|6. Columbia (18-2) def. Cahokia (4-15), 59-57 yesterday.
|7. Borgia (15-1) lost to St. Charles (14-2), 73-60 Friday.
|8. John Burroughs (10-5) def. MICDS (11-5), 59-49 Friday.
|9. Westminster (10-6) lost to Belleville East (17-3), 50-47 yesterday.
|10. Whitfield (8-7) at Lift For Life (7-4) , 8:30 p.m Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.