Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/14
1. O'Fallon (15-5) def. University City (4-9), 63-41 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (10-4) lost to Moline , 77-53 yesterday.
3. Belleville East (17-3) def. Westminster (10-6), 50-47 yesterday.
4. Chaminade (11-2) lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin , 65-51 yesterday.
5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
6. Kirkwood (12-0) def. Webster Groves (4-8), 52-42 Friday.
7. De Smet (9-4) def. Althoff (6-16), 82-42 yesterday.
8. Ladue (12-3) def. Poplar Bluff , 85-80 Friday.
9. Collinsville (13-7) lost to Belleville East (17-3), 54-46 Friday.
10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) was idle.

Small school schools - 1/14
1. Vashon (7-6) vs. Neumann Goretti at Hoophall Classic , 1 p.m Sunday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) def. St. Mary's (5-8), 85-61 Friday.
3. Breese Central (18-2) def. Salem, Illinois , 61-22 Friday.
4. MICDS (11-5) lost to Belleville West (8-10), 66-58 yesterday.
5. Miller Career (7-6) lost to Tolton , 50-48 Friday.
6. Columbia (18-2) def. Cahokia (4-15), 59-57 yesterday.
7. Borgia (15-1) lost to St. Charles (14-2), 73-60 Friday.
8. John Burroughs (10-5) def. MICDS (11-5), 59-49 Friday.
9. Westminster (10-6) lost to Belleville East (17-3), 50-47 yesterday.
10. Whitfield (8-7) at Lift For Life (7-4) , 8:30 p.m Friday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

News