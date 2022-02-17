|Large school schools - 2/16
|1. CBC (18-6) def. SLUH (15-6), 64-45 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (22-5) at Collinsville (23-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|3. Chaminade (17-6) lost to De Smet (17-7), 77-61 Tuesday.
|4. De Smet (17-7) def. Hazelwood Central (10-12), 47-42 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (15-6) lost to CBC (18-6), 64-45 yesterday.
|6. Collinsville (23-5) vs. East St. Louis (22-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. O'Fallon (22-7) at Cahokia (4-19) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|8. Parkway West (20-2) def. Fort Zumwalt East (2-20), 62-39 yesterday.
|9. Webster Groves (16-7) was idle.
|10. Mascoutah (22-7) vs. Civic Memorial (6-24) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|Small school schools - 2/16
|1. Westminster (22-1) was idle.
|2. Vashon (19-3) was idle.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (15-9) was idle.
|4. Confluence (12-8) vs. Miller Career (14-9) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|5. Whitfield (18-5) def. Soldan (16-7), 59-55 Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (20-3) vs. Lutheran North (4-15) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|7. Mater Dei (18-11) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (24-5) vs. Okawville (9-18) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. St. Dominic (18-5) vs. Duchesne (9-15) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|10. John Burroughs (15-7) at University City (14-8) , 6 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.