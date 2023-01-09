 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/8
1. East St. Louis (9-3) lost to Staley , 67-48 Saturday.
2. Belleville East (15-2) def. Country Club Hills Hillcrest , 65-59 Saturday.
3. O'Fallon (13-4) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (3-10) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
4. CBC (9-7) lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin , 74-62 Saturday.
5. Chaminade (8-1) def. Chicago St. Rita , 60-57 Saturday.
6. Collinsville (12-6) was idle.
7. Kirkwood (10-0) was idle.
8. Ladue (10-3) was idle.
9. De Smet (8-3) was idle.
10. Troy Buchanan (9-3) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/8
1. Vashon (6-6) lost to Moline , 49-36 Saturday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (10-3) was idle.
3. Breese Central (16-2) def. Alton Marquette (9-8), 47-22 Saturday.
4. MICDS (10-3) was idle.
5. Miller Career (7-4) was idle.
6. Columbia (15-2) was idle.
7. John Burroughs (9-4) was idle.
8. Borgia (13-0) vs. Francis Howell Central (0-10) at Washington, 7 p.m Monday.
9. Westminster (7-5) vs. Riverview Gardens (3-8) at Lindbergh, 4 p.m Monday.
10. Whitfield (6-6) vs. Lift for Life JV at Lift For Life, 5:30 p.m Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News