|Large school schools - 1/8
|1. East St. Louis (9-3) lost to Staley , 67-48 Saturday.
|2. Belleville East (15-2) def. Country Club Hills Hillcrest , 65-59 Saturday.
|3. O'Fallon (13-4) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (3-10) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|4. CBC (9-7) lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin , 74-62 Saturday.
|5. Chaminade (8-1) def. Chicago St. Rita , 60-57 Saturday.
|6. Collinsville (12-6) was idle.
|7. Kirkwood (10-0) was idle.
|8. Ladue (10-3) was idle.
|9. De Smet (8-3) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (9-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/8
|1. Vashon (6-6) lost to Moline , 49-36 Saturday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (10-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (16-2) def. Alton Marquette (9-8), 47-22 Saturday.
|4. MICDS (10-3) was idle.
|5. Miller Career (7-4) was idle.
|6. Columbia (15-2) was idle.
|7. John Burroughs (9-4) was idle.
|8. Borgia (13-0) vs. Francis Howell Central (0-10) at Washington, 7 p.m Monday.
|9. Westminster (7-5) vs. Riverview Gardens (3-8) at Lindbergh, 4 p.m Monday.
|10. Whitfield (6-6) vs. Lift for Life JV at Lift For Life, 5:30 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.