|Large school schools - 1/28
|1. East St. Louis (17-4) def. CBC (11-9), 66-54 yesterday.
|2. Belleville East (21-3) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (17-6) lost to Edwardsville (15-8), 41-39 Friday.
|4. Chaminade (14-6) lost to Chicago Whitney Young , 68-57 yesterday.
|5. Kirkwood (17-0) def. De Smet (12-5), 57-39 Friday.
|6. De Smet (12-5) lost to Kirkwood (17-0), 57-39 Friday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (15-4) lost to Nixa , 66-64 yesterday.
|8. SLUH (12-6) def. Chaminade (14-6), 72-69 Friday.
|9. Triad (20-6) lost to Centralia, Illinois (16-4), 51-39 yesterday.
|10. Ladue (15-4) def. Oakville (5-14), 79-53 Friday.
|Small school schools - 1/28
|1. Vashon (11-7) def. Staley , 58-57 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (15-3) vs. O'Fallon Christian (1-10) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Columbia (23-2) def. Salem, Illinois , 72-37 Friday.
|4. Breese Central (22-3) def. Highland (18-8), 61-43 yesterday.
|5. John Burroughs (13-6) lost to Westminster (12-6), 53-49 Friday.
|6. MICDS (14-6) lost to Rock Bridge , 52-45 Friday.
|7. Miller Career (10-7) def. Webster Groves (6-11), 74-67 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (18-3) lost to Sikeston , 71-68 yesterday.
|9. Westminster (12-6) def. John Burroughs (13-6), 53-49 Friday.
|10. St. Charles (15-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.