|Large school schools - 2/19
|1. CBC (20-6) def. Tolton , 73-69 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (23-5) def. Belleville East (18-11), 63-61 Friday.
|3. Chaminade (18-7) def. Miller Career (14-11), 77-63 yesterday.
|4. De Smet (18-7) def. SLUH (15-7), 58-51 Friday.
|5. SLUH (15-7) lost to De Smet (18-7), 58-51 Friday.
|6. Collinsville (24-5) def. Alton (4-22), 38-19 Friday.
|7. O'Fallon (22-7) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (21-2) def. Lindbergh (13-10), 62-49 Friday.
|9. Webster Groves (17-7) def. Eureka (17-8), 61-31 Friday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/19
|1. Westminster (24-1) def. Vashon (19-4), 39-35 yesterday.
|2. Vashon (19-4) lost to Westminster (24-1), 39-35 yesterday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (16-9) def. Borgia (15-9), 71-59 Friday.
|4. Confluence (12-9) lost to Helias , 72-69 Friday.
|5. Whitfield (19-5) def. New Madrid County Central , 51-40 Friday.
|6. MICDS (22-3) def. Jackson , 53-43 yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (19-11) def. Granite City (17-13), 49-29 Friday.
|8. Breese Central (25-5) was idle.
|9. St. Dominic (19-5) def. Duchesne (10-16), 66-62 Friday.
|10. John Burroughs (15-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.