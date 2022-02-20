 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/19
1. CBC (20-6) def. Tolton , 73-69 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (23-5) def. Belleville East (18-11), 63-61 Friday.
3. Chaminade (18-7) def. Miller Career (14-11), 77-63 yesterday.
4. De Smet (18-7) def. SLUH (15-7), 58-51 Friday.
5. SLUH (15-7) lost to De Smet (18-7), 58-51 Friday.
6. Collinsville (24-5) def. Alton (4-22), 38-19 Friday.
7. O'Fallon (22-7) was idle.
8. Parkway West (21-2) def. Lindbergh (13-10), 62-49 Friday.
9. Webster Groves (17-7) def. Eureka (17-8), 61-31 Friday.
10. Mascoutah (23-7) was idle.

Small school schools - 2/19
1. Westminster (24-1) def. Vashon (19-4), 39-35 yesterday.
2. Vashon (19-4) lost to Westminster (24-1), 39-35 yesterday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (16-9) def. Borgia (15-9), 71-59 Friday.
4. Confluence (12-9) lost to Helias , 72-69 Friday.
5. Whitfield (19-5) def. New Madrid County Central , 51-40 Friday.
6. MICDS (22-3) def. Jackson , 53-43 yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (19-11) def. Granite City (17-13), 49-29 Friday.
8. Breese Central (25-5) was idle.
9. St. Dominic (19-5) def. Duchesne (10-16), 66-62 Friday.
10. John Burroughs (15-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

