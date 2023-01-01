 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/31
1. Belleville East (13-1) def. Rockford East , 82-54 Friday.
2. Chaminade (4-1) was idle.
3. East St. Louis (8-1) was idle.
4. CBC (9-5) lost to Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. , 63-50 Friday.
5. Collinsville (11-5) def. Lincoln, Illinois , 44-38 Friday.
6. O'Fallon (11-4) def. Collierville, Tenn. , 62-51 Friday.
7. Troy Buchanan (8-3) def. Lindbergh (6-4), 51-49 Friday.
8. De Smet (7-3) lost to Memphis University School , 59-52 Friday.
9. Francis Howell (6-5) lost to Ladue (8-3), 68-57 Friday.
10. Ladue (8-3) def. Francis Howell (6-5), 68-57 Friday.

Small school schools - 12/31
1. Vashon (6-5) def. Western , 49-41 Friday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3) def. Evanston , 58-52 Friday.
3. Breese Central (13-2) lost to Mascoutah (13-4), 50-45 Friday.
4. MICDS (9-3) lost to Kirkwood (8-0), 52-44 Friday.
5. Lift For Life (5-4) was idle.
6. Columbia (13-2) was idle.
7. John Burroughs (7-4) was idle.
8. Borgia (11-0) was idle.
9. Whitfield (6-6) lost to Parkway South (10-3), 63-61 Friday.
10. St. Mary's (4-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

