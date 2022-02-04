 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/3
1. Chaminade (12-4) was idle.
2. CBC (13-6) vs. SLUH (15-4) , 6 p.m Friday.
3. East St. Louis (18-5) was idle.
4. De Smet (13-5) vs. Vianney (9-10) , 6 p.m Friday.
5. SLUH (15-4) at CBC (13-6) , 6 p.m Friday.
6. O'Fallon (21-4) vs. Springfield Lanphier , 8 p.m Friday.
7. Parkway West (16-2) vs. Parkway Central (13-7) , 7 p.m Friday.
8. Webster Groves (14-6) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (14-3) was idle.
10. Collinsville (19-5) was idle.

Small school schools - 2/3
1. Vashon (17-2) was idle.
2. Westminster (18-1) was idle.
3. Confluence (11-7) at Roosevelt (1-11) , 5:30 a.m Friday.
4. Cardinal Ritter (13-8) was idle.
5. Whitfield (16-4) was idle.
6. MICDS (15-3) at Lutheran North (2-13) , 7 p.m Friday.
7. Breese Central (21-3) at Mater Dei (16-10) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
8. Lift For Life (15-6) was idle.
9. John Burroughs (13-5) vs. Priory (15-5) , 7 p.m Friday.
10. Madison, Illinois (13-8) vs. Peoria Quest Charter , 7:30 p.m Friday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

