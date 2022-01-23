|Large school schools - 1/22
|1. Chaminade (10-4) was idle.
|2. CBC (11-5) def. Modesto Christian , 84-65 yesterday.
|3. East St. Louis (17-4) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (15-7), 59-41 yesterday.
|4. De Smet (10-5) lost to CBC (11-5), 65-60 Friday.
|5. SLUH (13-3) def. Quincy , 49-40 yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (19-4) def. Normal Community West , 67-62 yesterday.
|7. Webster Groves (12-5) lost to Vashon (15-2), 63-32 yesterday.
|8. Parkway West (14-1) def. Ladue (10-6), 61-39 Friday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (12-3) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (13-2) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (10-3), 55-49 Friday.
|Small school schools - 1/22
|1. Vashon (15-2) def. Webster Groves (12-5), 63-32 yesterday.
|2. Westminster (15-1) was idle.
|3. Confluence (11-4) def. Granite City (11-10), 92-79 yesterday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (11-8) def. Peoria Notre Dame , 67-66 yesterday.
|5. Whitfield (13-4) was idle.
|6. MICDS (11-3) def. Principia (3-10), 48-10 Friday.
|7. St. Dominic (12-5) at O'Fallon Christian (1-13) , 7 p.m Friday.
|8. John Burroughs (12-3) def. Lutheran South (1-14), 69-39 Friday.
|9. Lift For Life (15-5) def. Miller Career (12-6), 64-57 yesterday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (11-6) lost to Salem, Illinois , 69-42 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.