|Large school schools - 1/20
|1. East St. Louis (13-4) def. Thornton Fractional North , 70-58 yesterday.
|2. Belleville East (19-3) def. Alton (4-16), 71-43 yesterday.
|3. Chaminade (13-3) def. Real Salt Lake , 67-62 yesterday.
|4. O'Fallon (16-5) at Normal Community West , 7:30 p.m Saturday.
|5. CBC (10-8) lost to SLUH (10-6), 52-46 yesterday.
|6. Kirkwood (14-0) def. Oakville (5-12), 65-46 Thursday.
|7. De Smet (10-4) def. Vianney (10-9), 52-45 yesterday.
|8. Ladue (14-3) def. Parkway West (10-5), 60-46 yesterday.
|9. Collinsville (14-8) vs. McCluer (1-15) at Belleville East, 1:30 p.m Saturday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (12-3) def. Timberland (10-6), 63-41 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/20
|1. Vashon (8-7) def. Huntington Prep , 58-53 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (9-14) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (20-2) def. Mater Dei (10-9), 54-41 yesterday.
|4. Columbia (20-2) def. Alton Marquette (12-10), 65-48 yesterday.
|5. John Burroughs (12-5) def. Lutheran South (4-10), 56-51 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (12-5) was idle.
|7. Miller Career (7-7) was idle.
|8. Borgia (16-2) def. St. Mary's (8-9), 83-65 yesterday.
|9. Westminster (11-6) was idle.
|10. Whitfield (9-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.