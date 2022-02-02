|Large school schools - 2/1
|1. Chaminade (12-4) def. Confluence (11-7), 87-60 yesterday.
|2. CBC (13-6) lost to Westminster (18-1), 45-43 Monday.
|3. East St. Louis (18-5) was idle.
|4. De Smet (13-5) was idle.
|5. SLUH (15-4) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (21-4) def. Granite City (13-11), 61-56 Monday.
|7. Parkway West (16-2) was idle.
|8. Webster Groves (14-6) def. University City (10-8), 74-43 Monday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (14-3) was idle.
|10. Collinsville (19-5) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/1
|1. Vashon (16-2) was idle.
|2. Westminster (18-1) def. CBC (13-6), 45-43 Monday.
|3. Confluence (11-7) lost to Chaminade (12-4), 87-60 yesterday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (13-8) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (16-4) def. John Burroughs (13-5), 67-57 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (15-3) def. Lutheran South (2-17), 49-30 yesterday.
|7. Breese Central (21-3) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (15-6) was idle.
|9. John Burroughs (13-5) lost to Whitfield (16-4), 67-57 yesterday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (13-8) lost to Metro-East Lutheran (14-10), 51-36 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.