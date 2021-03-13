|Large school schools - 3/12
|1. Chaminade (21-1) def. Poplar Bluff , 69-55 yesterday.
|2. CBC (14-5) was idle.
|3. De Smet (15-7) lost to Cardinal Ritter (18-5), 60-57 yesterday.
|4. Pattonville (22-2) was idle.
|5. Webster Groves (15-6) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (27-2) def. Troy Buchanan (20-7), 71-48 yesterday.
|7. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (18-6) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (19-5) was idle.
|10. Belleville East (11-2) lost to East St. Louis (9-5), 52-46 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 3/12
|1. Vashon (14-1) def. New Madrid County Central , 72-52 yesterday.
|2. University City (16-4) was idle.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) def. De Smet (15-7), 60-57 yesterday.
|4. MICDS (20-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (22-5) def. Tolton , 69-53 yesterday.
|6. Confluence (13-7) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon Christian (20-6) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (21-6) was idle.
|9. Priory (19-7) was idle.
|10. Miller Career (8-6) was idle.