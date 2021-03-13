 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 3/12
1. Chaminade (21-1) def. Poplar Bluff , 69-55 yesterday.
2. CBC (14-5) was idle.
3. De Smet (15-7) lost to Cardinal Ritter (18-5), 60-57 yesterday.
4. Pattonville (22-2) was idle.
5. Webster Groves (15-6) was idle.
6. Fort Zumwalt North (27-2) def. Troy Buchanan (20-7), 71-48 yesterday.
7. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
8. Kirkwood (18-6) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (19-5) was idle.
10. Belleville East (11-2) lost to East St. Louis (9-5), 52-46 yesterday.
Small school schools - 3/12
1. Vashon (14-1) def. New Madrid County Central , 72-52 yesterday.
2. University City (16-4) was idle.
3. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) def. De Smet (15-7), 60-57 yesterday.
4. MICDS (20-4) was idle.
5. Westminster (22-5) def. Tolton , 69-53 yesterday.
6. Confluence (13-7) was idle.
7. O'Fallon Christian (20-6) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (21-6) was idle.
9. Priory (19-7) was idle.
10. Miller Career (8-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

