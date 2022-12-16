|Large school schools - 12/15
|1. Belleville East (8-0) vs. Alton (1-6) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|2. Chaminade (1-0) at CBC (4-1) , 6 p.m Friday.
|3. East St. Louis (6-1) vs. Belleville West (4-4) at Lindenwood-Belleville, 7:30 p.m Friday.
|5. Collinsville (7-2) at O'Fallon (7-2) , 7:30 p.m Friday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-2) vs. Whitfield (4-3) at Lindenwood University, 8:30 p.m Friday.
|8. De Smet (4-1) at SLUH (4-4) , 7 p.m Friday.
|9. Francis Howell (4-2) vs. Eureka (3-3) , 6 p.m Friday.
|10. Ladue (4-2) vs. Clayton (4-2) , 7 p.m Friday.
|Small school schools - 12/15
|1. Vashon (2-3) vs. Stepinac (N.Y.) at City of Palms , 1:30 p.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (8-0) was idle.
|4. MICDS (5-1) def. St. Mary's (2-3), 70-65 Wednesday.
|5. Lift For Life (4-2) was idle.
|6. Columbia (7-1) at Monmouth-Roseville , 7 p.m Friday.
|7. John Burroughs (4-3) was idle.
|8. Borgia (9-0) at Duchesne (2-2) , 7 p.m Friday.
|9. Whitfield (4-3) vs. Troy Buchanan (3-2) at Lindenwood University, 8:30 p.m Friday.
|10. St. Mary's (2-3) lost to MICDS (5-1), 70-65 Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.