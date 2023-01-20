|Large school schools - 1/19
|1. East St. Louis (12-4) def. Salem, Illinois , 80-57 yesterday.
|2. Belleville East (18-3) vs. Alton (4-15) at Belleville East, 6 p.m Friday.
|3. Chaminade (12-3) vs. Real Salt Lake at Quincy, 5:30 p.m Friday.
|4. O'Fallon (16-5) was idle.
|5. CBC (10-7) vs. SLUH (9-6) , 6 p.m Friday.
|6. Kirkwood (14-0) def. Oakville (5-12), 65-46 yesterday.
|7. De Smet (9-4) at Vianney (10-8) , 7 p.m Friday.
|8. Ladue (13-3) vs. Parkway West (10-4) , 7 p.m Friday.
|9. Collinsville (14-8) def. Hazelwood Central (6-7), 62-35 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (11-3) vs. Timberland (10-5) , 7 p.m Friday.
|Small school schools - 1/19
|1. Vashon (7-7) vs. Huntington Prep , 7 p.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (9-14) , 7 p.m Friday.
|3. Breese Central (19-2) vs. Mater Dei (10-8) at Nashville, 7:30 p.m Friday.
|4. Columbia (19-2) vs. Alton Marquette (12-9) at Okawville, 7:30 p.m Friday.
|5. John Burroughs (11-5) vs. Lutheran South (4-9) , 7 p.m Friday.
|6. MICDS (12-5) was idle.
|7. Miller Career (7-7) was idle.
|8. Borgia (15-2) vs. St. Mary's (7-8) , 7 p.m Friday.
|9. Westminster (11-6) was idle.
|10. Whitfield (9-8) lost to Cape Notre Dame (1-1), 65-60 Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.