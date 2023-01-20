 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/19
1. East St. Louis (12-4) def. Salem, Illinois , 80-57 yesterday.
2. Belleville East (18-3) vs. Alton (4-15) at Belleville East, 6 p.m Friday.
3. Chaminade (12-3) vs. Real Salt Lake at Quincy, 5:30 p.m Friday.
4. O'Fallon (16-5) was idle.
5. CBC (10-7) vs. SLUH (9-6) , 6 p.m Friday.
6. Kirkwood (14-0) def. Oakville (5-12), 65-46 yesterday.
7. De Smet (9-4) at Vianney (10-8) , 7 p.m Friday.
8. Ladue (13-3) vs. Parkway West (10-4) , 7 p.m Friday.
9. Collinsville (14-8) def. Hazelwood Central (6-7), 62-35 yesterday.
10. Troy Buchanan (11-3) vs. Timberland (10-5) , 7 p.m Friday.

Small school schools - 1/19
1. Vashon (7-7) vs. Huntington Prep , 7 p.m Friday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (9-14) , 7 p.m Friday.
3. Breese Central (19-2) vs. Mater Dei (10-8) at Nashville, 7:30 p.m Friday.
4. Columbia (19-2) vs. Alton Marquette (12-9) at Okawville, 7:30 p.m Friday.
5. John Burroughs (11-5) vs. Lutheran South (4-9) , 7 p.m Friday.
6. MICDS (12-5) was idle.
7. Miller Career (7-7) was idle.
8. Borgia (15-2) vs. St. Mary's (7-8) , 7 p.m Friday.
9. Westminster (11-6) was idle.
10. Whitfield (9-8) lost to Cape Notre Dame (1-1), 65-60 Wednesday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

