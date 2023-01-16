|Large school schools - 1/15
|1. O'Fallon (15-5) def. University City (4-9), 63-41 Saturday.
|2. East St. Louis (10-4) vs. Chaminade (11-2) at Lindenwood-Belleville, 6 p.m Monday.
|3. Belleville East (17-3) def. Westminster (10-6), 50-47 Saturday.
|4. Chaminade (11-2) vs. East St. Louis (10-4) at Lindenwood-Belleville, 6 p.m Monday.
|5. CBC (10-7) was idle.
|6. Kirkwood (12-0) was idle.
|7. De Smet (9-4) def. Althoff (6-16), 82-42 Saturday.
|8. Ladue (12-3) was idle.
|9. Collinsville (13-7) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/15
|1. Vashon (7-7) lost to Neumann Goretti , 55-45 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (12-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (18-2) vs. Brentwood (4-8) at Nashville, 4:30 p.m Monday.
|4. MICDS (11-5) lost to Belleville West (8-10), 66-59 Saturday.
|5. Miller Career (7-6) was idle.
|6. Columbia (18-2) vs. Carlyle (7-12) at Okawville, 6 p.m Monday.
|7. Borgia (15-1) was idle.
|8. John Burroughs (10-5) was idle.
|9. Westminster (10-6) lost to Belleville East (17-3), 50-47 Saturday.
|10. Whitfield (8-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.